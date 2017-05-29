islamabad - As many as 2100 teachers of the federal public schools were being trained by the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), under ongoing Phase-II of the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme, which is very instrumental in enhancing the skill set of the teachers.

In the second phase of the education reforms programme, around five teachers from each federal public school were being selected for training, Parliamentary Secretary for CADD, Maiza Hameed said on Sunday. In an exclusive talk with APP, she said that CADD has trained up to now all teachers of the 22 public sector schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under Phase-I of the reforms program. The teachers would be trained in 4 modules including induction course, foundation, English Language Development (ELD), techniques of teaching English, mathematics and science, she added.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that under Phase-III of the reforms programme, a comprehensive Professional Development Programme would be initiated, in which the training of all 10,000 teachers and heads of schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) would be completed.

The up-gradation work in Islamabad’s public sector schools under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme would be completed by the end of the tenure of present government as Maryam Nawaz was taking special interest in the project, she added.

Maiza said the aim of the training project is to revamp the current training program by introducing a formal in-house Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme that helps teachers to upgrade their knowledge and skills, equip them with essential teaching skills and enable them to create student-centred learning environment.