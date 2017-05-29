islamabad - According to historians, in ancient times kites were used to ward off bad luck and illness. The tradition of kites originated in ancient china and was adopted by rest of the world. Kite flying is a symbol of joy and entertainment and it has special connection with seasons.

In the subcontinent, kite flying was associated with the advent of spring. Spring is an enchanted season as in this, fresh buds bloom and spread colours all around. Farmers also harvest and get the fruit of their hard work. Basant festival was celebrated in the subcontinent and Lahore was used to depict its colours in the most vibrant manner.

The Basant festival was a cultural festival of traditional food, music and dresses. It was considered to be an opportunity of reunion of friends and family members. During the Basant kite festival, colourful kites of different shapes and sizes covered the sky which was worth seeing.

A decade ago, during Basant, hotels in Lahore used to run short of rooms as many tourists from India came to participate in Basant and Lahore used to be fully engaged in the festival. During Basant many ‘Guddi Lut’ (Kite Looter) groups wandered in the streets with long sticks which were used for kite looting. Kite flying is still popular in China and to make it popular again in Pakistan, the Chinese cultural centre arranged a wonderful kite exhibition in collaboration with China Study Centre and COMSAT Art Gallery in Islamabad. Deputy Director of the China Cultural Centre, Liu Ying put her heart to make this exhibition a memorable one for which she displayed the oldest and the latest kites in the gallery for exhibition.

This exhibition provided an opportunity to the visitor to know about the rich and glorious history of Chinese kites. The visitors admired the creative art work and preparations of the exhibition. It will continue till 7th of June, 2017.

Kites are set to be originated in China. In old times, they were used for military communications, measuring distances and to calculate the wind readings.

With the passage of time Chinese kites have modified a lot from ancient original kites to three dimensional paper kites. These were invented by the two philosophers Mozi and Lu Ban in the warring state period, 2300 years ago in Shandong province.

Weifang, the city of Shandong province of china, has a special connection to the kites. It had been the centre of kites making since Ming and Qing dynasties and is still considered the best in making kites.

Its unique forms of kites with different motives and style are truly admired across the world. In china, Dragon is a symbol of wisdom, strength and good luck. Different animal shaped and dragon headed centipede kites are strongly connected to Chinese mythology and traditional believes. Dragonhead kites were commonly made earlier but the dragonhead with train of kite segments was invented by Weifang kite master in last century.

Nowadays quality kites are made with special appearance and vivid look which give the impression of real bird flying in the sky. Until tang dynasty, the lighter kites made of silk were common then paper kites emerged. Yang Cai in his book wrote not only about the classic wooden kite but also about many other kinds built up to date.

Different kind of material is used to make a kite like silk, nylon and other materials. Though Silk is very beautiful but it’s expensive and more delicate. Paper is both cheaper and practically more appropriate as it excellently fills the requirements of decoration. Kite material is first glued to bamboo frame and then the kite is decorated with tassel and some time with hollow reeds in order to produce sound.

The Weifang city holds each year the international kite festival from 20th to the 25th of April. Kite lovers came from all corners of the globe to participate in kite competition .Tourists gathered just to enjoy magnificent and colourful show. It also has a museum dedicated to the history of kite.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.