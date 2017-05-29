islamabad - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arranged training of 12,458 individuals from all walks of life to serve purpose of controlling cyber crimes during last four years. National Response Centre for Cyber Crimes (NR3C) arranged these trainings on digital forensic comprehension for interpreting forensic reports, evidence extraction methods and laws application to judicial community.

Official sources on Sunday said concerned Wing of FIA also registered 894 cases since January 2013, out of which 179 cases were so far decided. During the period, the wing also arrested 689 accused persons who were allegedly involved in cases related to cyber crimes.

The sources while listing measures to control such crimes said technical facilitation has been extended through digital forensic analysis, cyber tracking, digital crime investigation to local Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in cases such as murder, robbery, extortion and many more. The other step was technical trainings on cyber crime, digital forensics, information security to LEAs including local police.

Awareness workshops and seminars at various academic institutes and organisations were also conducted under crime prevention and detection through awareness.

The measures adopted under research and developments included development of Live Evidence Acquisition Dongle (LEAD) which is a forensic tool to extract live evidence. The other initiatives included development of a tool to help track and identify location of e-mails, originating from unknown source, development of in-house software application for forensic request management, development of in-house software application for complaints management and tracking, inputs regarding five-year counter cyber terrorism strategy to National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and furnishing a report on problems faced by LEAs to trace down sub-standard mobile phones with same IMEI number.