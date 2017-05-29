islamabad - A new study shows that a chronic lack of physical activity can drastically increase the chance of developing cancer in the bladder and kidneys, and it suggests that engaging in more physical activity may reduce this risk.

The researchers were led by Dr Kirsten Moysich, distinguished professor of oncology in the Departments of Cancer Prevention and Control and Immunology at Roswell Park, and Rikki Cannioto, assistant professor of oncology also in the Department of Cancer Prevention and Control at Roswell Park.

Those who said that they had never done so were classified as ‘physically inactive.’ The researchers used unconditional multivariable logistic regression methods to calculate the odds of developing renal and bladder cancer.

Specifically, they found that those who were physically inactive were 77 percent more likely to develop renal cancer and 73 percent more likely to develop cancer of the bladder.

A similar risk was found among people with obesity and people with a normal body weight - that is, having a body mass index (BMI) of below 30. This suggests that leading a sedentary lifestyle is an independent factor that influences bladder and renal cancer risk independently of obesity.

This study adds to previous data that have shown the same correlation. Former studies have also indicated a link between chronic physical inactivity and an increased risk of ovarian and cervical cancer. However, the authors concede that additional, larger scale, prospective studies are needed to consolidate the findings.

Dr Moysich comments on the results and urges people to engage in a simple, moderate form of physical activity, “We hope that findings like ours will motivate inactive people to engage in some form of physical activity. You don’t have to run marathons to reduce your cancer risk, but you have to do something - even small adjustments like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, walking around the block a couple of times on your lunch hour, or parking the car far away from the store when you go to the supermarket.”

Dr Cannioto also weighs in on the results, saying that the "findings underscore how important it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including getting and staying active.

Senior author Michael Rosenblum, an assistant professor of dermatology at UCSF, explains that hair follicles are continually regenerating. He says, “When a hair falls out, the whole hair follicle has to grow back.” Before this study, it was thought that stem cells were completely in charge of hair follicle recycling.

However, the new research reveals that regulatory T cells, commonly termed Tregs, are essential to hair follicle recycling.

“If you knock out this one immune cell type,” says Prof Rosenblum, “Hair just doesn’t grow.”

The team suggests that faulty Tregs may be behind alopecia areata - a common autoimmune disease that causes loss of hair on the scalp and other parts of the skin. The researchers suggest that the discovery may also explain other forms of hair loss, such as male pattern baldness. They also propose that Tregs may play a role in wound healing, since that involves the same skin stem cells. It was once thought that Tregs were only involved in inflammation and regulating immune tolerance, where they help to differentiate between harmless and harmful presences in the body.

Defects in Tregs give rise to diseases such as autoimmune disorders (in which the immune system attacks the body’s own tissue) and allergies (in which a harmless agent - such as peanut protein - is identified as foe). Tregs predominantly reside in the lymph nodes, along with other types of immune cell. However, in their paper, the researchers note that Tregs are increasingly being found in other tissues, where they carry out specialized functions that are unique to those tissues.

In previous work with mice, Prof Rosenblum and his team had shown that Tregs help the skin of newborns develop immune tolerance and release molecules that assist with wound healing throughout the animals’ lives.

The team also found that the hair growth function of Tregs is not related to their inflammation role. Hair regeneration signals are sent through a pathway called Notch that communicates directly with the hair follicle stem cells. They found that compared with Tregs in other parts of the body, skin Tregs have high levels of Jag1, a Notch signalling protein. When they depleted Tregs in the skin, it significantly reduced Notch signalling in follicle stem cells, and when they replaced the Tregs with microscopic beads sporting Jag1 protein, it restored the signalling and prompted follicle re-growth.

Prof Rosenblum says that their evidence supports the idea that Tregs coevolved with the stem cells, “so that the Tregs not only guard the stem cells against inflammation but also take part in their regenerative work.” He says that the stem cells appear to depend on the Tregs to tell them when to start the re-growth cycle. He concludes that “We think of immune cells as coming into a tissue to fight infection, while stem cells are there to regenerate the tissue after it’s damaged. But what we found here is that stem cells and immune cells have to work together to make regeneration possible.”