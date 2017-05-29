islamabad - Technicians and nine senior doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) cardiac department, have given an ultimatum that they will boycott their duties if their outstanding salaries are not paid till 1st June.

According to media reports, the cardiac department doctors through an application informed PIMS head that they have been working in PIMS for the last 11 years; however, since June 2015, they have not been paid salaries. Their contract is also not being extended.

The grade 16 to 20 employees who have not been paid outstanding salaries have also urged the authorities to extend their contracts besides regularising them and ensuring payment of outstanding dues till 1st June otherwise they will boycott their duties.

It is pertinent to mention here that nine doctors and 31 technical and non-technical staff were hired on Cardiac project in 2006 on contract basis.