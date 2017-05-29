islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested two burglars and recovered stolen items including laptop, valuables and gold jewellery from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The SP (Investigations) was directed to ensure arrest of those involved in these incidents. A police team succeeded to nab two burglars besides recovery of gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession. The nabbed burglars have been identified as Muhammad Tariq, son of Muhammad Yaseen and Muhammad Rustam, son of Bashir Ahmed. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have finalised duty plan for security during the holy month of Ramazan in federal capital. Police personnel would observe eight hours a day while strict directives have been issued against profession alms-seekers in markets and violation of Amplifier Act during the entire month. It was decided during a meeting at Safe City Centre which was chaired by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani.

The SSP Operations said that the duty hours for the police personnel have been limited to eight hours. The officers would hold Sehri and Aftar with the police personnel deployed at check points, pickets and other places, he added. He said lady police would be deployed at the places where ‘lady traveh’ would be arranged. The SSP directed all officers to lodge cases on violation of Amplifier Act, saying that violation of law couldn’t be tolerated.

He directed all officers to take appropriate security measures in their respective areas to ensure peace during Ramazan. Special gates would be set up at entry points of all mosques, metal detector would be used to check every visitor and parking of vehicles would be set up away from the worship place.

A special plan was also chalked out during the meeting for security in markets, shopping centres and other places. According to that, police commando, FC personnel and Muhafiz force would be deployed from 4pm to 11pm every day at these places.