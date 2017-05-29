islamabad - A weeklong data-analysis workshop jointly organized by USAID and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held here to update the MPhil and PhD students of education faculty on new data-collecting techniques (NVIVO software), enabling them to do their research work in effective and compatible way.

It was aimed at helping the students to explore new tools of research for doing qualitative and quantitative analysis of the relevant issues. They were also apprised of the research methodology for achieving better results in their research work.

Students of various Universities attended the workshop, who thanked the AIOU for providing them an opportunity to learn about the new research methodology, compatible to the World standard.

Addressing its concluding session, the AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui announced that a Data Resource Centre will soon be established at the university’s main campus that will help them acquiring latest information to have in-depth research in their relevant field. This will be the part of the University’s consistent efforts to promote research culture in the country that relevant to the society.

The university, he added was fulfilling its responsibility of producing scholars who could help bringing positive change in life of an individual and the society as a whole. He underlined the need of developing new techniques and tools of research that make their efforts more meaningful.

While underlying the need of conducting society-related research, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said that merely economic development would not be enough for bringing real change in the life of the people. Socio aspect, in term of values, attitude and thinking is also important for achieving the desired results, he added.

The research scholars needed to focus on society’s related issues, he said adding the Educational institutions and teaching community should also play their role in transformation of society, by passing on good human values and practices to the new generation. He hoped the researchers will more work devotedly for refining data’s analysis process.

Following the week-long workshop, the students were also being provided opportunity for learning data-collecting techniques at the level of their respective faculty, said workshop coordinator Dr Afshan Huma.

The concluding session was attended by Registrar AIOU Dr Muhammad Naeem Quershi and Dean Faculty of Education Dr Nasir Mahmood. Dr Nasaruallah, Dr Sajid Ali Yousufzai and Dr Nadeem Dogar acted as resource persons.

Later, the Vice Chancellor also distributed certificate to participating students.

