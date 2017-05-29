islamabad - Dirty condition of parks in sector G-7 irked the visitors which are considered to be the places where everyone could enjoy.

The residents of sectors G-7 demanded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take notice of the un-hygienic condition of the parks.

Talking to APP, a resident of sector G-7 Kashif Ahmed said parks in this sector shows negligence and poor performance of the civic body. Due to these unhygienic condition visitors avoid to go there places with the fear of epidemics.

The residents of the area claimed that the concerned staffers do not pay any heed towards the un-hygienic condition in their area.

The residents of the G-7 sector demanded that the CDA management should make better and satisfactory arrangement of sanitation in their localities.

When contacted Capital Development Authority (CDA), Director Parks said on daily basis staff clean the allotted area if anyone had any complaints relating to this matter can register their problem to their nearest offices.