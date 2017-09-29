RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Sanitation Department staff under ongoing cleanliness week has removed 1996 tons garbage during the last four days. According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the sanitation workers removed garbage from residential and commercial areas falling in its jurisdiction.

He said that an awareness campaign regarding cleanliness was started and the residents were being urged to play their role to make the Cantt areas clean. Pamphlets were also distributed among traders, motorists and residents. The week long drive would conclude on October 1, he added.

He informed that the routes of Muharram processions and adjacent areas of Imambargahs were especially being focused.

The residents are appreciating efforts of the Cantonment Board for making Cantt areas clean.