Islamabad - On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak has approved promotion of 36 officers to next grade.

The officers promoted to next grade included eight Inspectors, 15 Sub-Inspectors and 13 Assistant-Sub-Inspectors. A ceremony to pin the badges to these police officers was held at police headquarter on Thursday. Muhammad Khalid Khattak was the chief guest of the event. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarter) Mir Vais Niaz, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani SSP Ameen Bukhari, AIG (Establishment) Muhammad Sulman, AIG Special Branch Caption (r) Muhammad Ilyas, SSP security Jameel Ahmed Hashmi, SSP (Headquarter) Muhammad bin Asharf, SP Traffic Khalid Rashid, SP Tahir Mehmood and other officers attend the event.

The Sub-Inspectors promoted to Inspector rank included Naiz Hussain, Anis Albar, Ch. Zulfiqar, Shaukat Ali, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Qazi Rab Nawaz, Amjad Farooq and from MT staff Azhar Mehmood.

The officers promoted from ASI to Sub-Inspector include Ashiq Muhammd, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akhtar Nawaz, Sajid Hussain, Muhammad Sarwar, Mazhar Mehmood, Javed Iqbal, Abdul Islam, Akhtar Abbas, Shabir Ahmed and two MT staff Javeed Iqbal and Asif. Head Constables promoted to ASI rank include Muhammd Nisar, Muhammad Anwar, Amjid Khan, Anwar Hussain Shah, Muhammad Ramzan, Shaid Muhammad, Muhammad Shahfqat, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Asghar, Wali Khan, Elahi Buksh and two MT staff Sawrar and Jan Khan. The IG pinned the badges to these police officials. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Today I am very happy that you all have been promoted to next grades due to your handwork and commitment”. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection of the lives and property of citizens.