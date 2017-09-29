ISLAMABAD - A social sector organisation will provide more than Rs20 million to support women entrepreneurship in the country.

Karandaaz Pakistan has joined hands with three business incubators to launch its programme on women entrepreneurship. Through the DFID-funded Innovation Challenge Fund, Karandaaz is providing grants worth Rs25 million to LUMS, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management, and Invest2Innovate (Pvt.) Ltd.

These grants will be used by partner incubators to identify women-owned, growing businesses and provide them with high quality entrepreneurship training. Businesses that perform well in the programme will be eligible to receive investment from Karandaaz.

Women-owned business across Pakistan that have the potential to grow and are looking for investment can apply to be part of the program, which will run from September 2017 till March 2018. The program will build the capacity of the women entrepreneurs and also provide them access to suitable investors.

Speaking about the programme, CEO Karandaaz Ali Sarfraz explained: “Karandaaz is committed to breaking barriers for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. We want to demonstrate to the private sector the tremendous potential within women-led businesses.” Ali Sarfraz commended the enthusiasm of all 30 business incubators that took part in the pitching process of this second round of the ICF.