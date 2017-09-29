Islamabad - The treasury and opposition members of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday lamented lack of powers and absence of the rules, which should have been notified so far.

The meeting of the corporation was held here to discuss different civic issues being faced by the residents but it turned out to be a mere reflection of despondence by the members due to non-availability of funds, lack of powers and absence of the rules that the Ministry of Interior could not notify despite lapse of months.

The members were of the view that in the absence of prescribed rules, their action has no legal cover. After the set-up of local governments in Islamabad in 2015, the authorities concerned have started framing rules and these were sent to the Ministry of Interior many months back but the ministry has so far noT notified them, generating a legal controversy.

Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz, who presided over the meeting, told the members that the MCI will soon introduce a state-of-the-art sanitation system in all the union councils of the capital.

He said that he always preferred the opinion of the members on the development projects of the city as they are aware of the problems more than anybody else.

He said that the MCI under Local Government Act, 2015, is authorised to start projects under Public-Private Partnership. He said that MCI has requested the government for provision of funds which he said would be utilised for public welfare in consultation with the elected representatives.

He said that currently all the development work is being done by MCI. The meeting also discussed the performance of Emergency and Disaster Management directorate.

The Mayor told the meeting that city’s fire service would be improved with the assistance of National Disaster Management Authority so that it could be made a model for the other cities.

Meanwhile, the Mayor has said that the MCI and CDA will play their due role to facilitate the public gatherings and processions during the holy month of Muharram.

He said both the departments will fully cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and make available all civic facilities to the participants. He was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for upcoming Aushura.

The Mayor assured the district administration that CDA would fully cooperate and provide all the civic facilities needed during the Moharram days.

The MCI and CDA focal persons will have close liaison with the District Administration, he added.