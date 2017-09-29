ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that region was facing turmoil and there was a dire need to put heads together and overcome the challenges posing threats to stability and security.

He said that this was an era of parliamentary diplomacy as it was the most appropriate and viable option for furthering the ties between the nations and resolving the issues.

Rabbani was talking to a parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of Shura Council here at the Parliament House.

The Senate chairman said that the cooperation between the parliaments of Muslim countries was direly needed keeping in view the fact that the entire Muslim world had been destabilized by the vested interests of the different international powers. In this scenario, he said, it was important for the Muslim parliaments to interact and find a solution to these problems and emerging challenges.

The Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul, Deputy Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman Pak-Bahrain Friendship Group in Senate Senator Hafiz Hamdullah and senators Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Azam Swati, Talha Mehmood, Mushahid Hussain Syed and Sitara Ayaz were also present.

Al Saleh agreeing with the idea floated by the Senate chairman said that the Muslim Ummah was passing through a very difficult time which called for unity among the Muslim countries and parliaments were a good platform to this effect. He said that there was a huge potential for improving the economic ties and offered that Pakistan especially its private sector should benefit from these opportunities as Bahrain could serve as a gateway for Pakistani products for trade with the Gulf countries.

He further said that Bahrain was a tax-free country which would be beneficial for the investors from Pakistan. He said that Bahrain was learning to improve democracy and would benefit from the experiences of Pakistan in this area. The head of the visiting delegation invited Rabbani to visit Bahrain for further enhancing parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Rabbani said that Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations with Bahrain and other Gulf countries and there was a need to further boost these brotherly relations to extended economic ties to benefit from the huge trade potential among these nations. The Senate chairman apprised the visiting delegation that Pakistan was facing terrorism but due to the resilience of its people and various efforts through security operations and political interventions, they had been able to overcome this menace to a great extent.

“We are looking forward to cooperation in this area as well as boosting economic ties between the two sides.” He further said that Pakistan has always been striving to have friendly relations with neighbouring countries but since the inception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, India was gripped in war hysteria. “It has not only violated the international agreements but also carrying out severe human rights violations by committing atrocities against the Kashmiri people who are struggling for their rights,” he said.

The delegation laid a wreath on the monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the heroes of democracy and their unwavering commitment. The delegation also visited the Gali-e-Dastoor, where a detailed briefing was given on the parliamentary and constitutional history of Pakistan.