Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain has said that today’s Pakistan carried a better image of improved law and order and economic situation as compared to 2013.

Addressing the convocation of National Textile University here on Thursday, he said the undeterred commitment of Pakistani nation and the government to war against terrorism had resulted in overall improved situation.

Mamnoon Hussain said that the nation should support government and national institutions to eliminate the causes of lawlessness and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said textile industry is the country’s backbone making up to sixty-five per cent of national economy and up-gradation of textile industry on modern lines is inevitable.

The President pointed out that textile industry in the past suffered a lot due to inappropriate policies and electricity shortage.

He expressed satisfaction that the government under a comprehensive strategy had overcome the electricity crisis to a great extent and new power generation projects are being set up to meet future needs.

He said self-sufficiency in electricity would promote the industrial sector, including textiles. He emphasised adoption of modern techniques based on research to match the requirements of contemporary industrial world.

The President said due to his personal association with textile industry in the past, he was aware of its related problems and had also suggested the finance minister to consider giving an ample subsidy to this industry.

The President said China Pakistan Economic Corridor will usher in a new era of progress in the country with the launch of several trade and development projects.

He said CPEC will not only reduce China’s 10,500 kilometer trade route to 2,500 kilometer, but will also provide Pakistan the Corridor’s service benefits.

President Mamnoon Hussain termed youth the leaders of future, who had a role to play for the country’s betterment.

He felicitated the graduates of National Textile University and expressed confidence that they would better contribute to the textile industry with their expertise.

The President gave away gold medals among the graduates for their remarkable academic achievement.

Earlier, Rector NTU Professor Dr Tanveer Hussain in his welcome address gave salient features of the university and the courses taught in various disciplines related to textile.