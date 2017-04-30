Rawalpindi-Three dacoits shot dead a cattle dealer after snatching cash from him at Mahfooz Shaheed Road, within the limits of Lohibher police station, sources informed on Saturday.

After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to flee from the scene while police reached at the place with a delay of two hours despite having information, which sparked a massive protest by resident.

According to sources, Qadir along with his cousin was going to cattle market Galli Jahangir on a carry van to buy cattle at 5am when three dacoits intercepted them on Mahfooz Shaheed Road on gunpoint. The dacoits snatched Rs0.4 million from them, sources said.

They said Qadir recognised one of the dacoits and started making noise when the dacoit opened fire, killing him on the spot. The dacoits managed to escape towards a nearby forest, they said. A large number of people rushed toward the spot after hearing the news and informed the police. However, police reached at the spot after two hours and the villagers staged a protest demonstration by placing the dead body in the middle of Kahuta Road.

They chanted slogans against police and government, sources said.

DSP Sihala Malik Naeem, while taking notice of the incident, arrived at the spot and negotiated with the protestors. The protestors lodged complaint with DSP that the police officials of Lohibher police station responded to the call very late and came on crime scene after two hours. They said Lohibher police refused to take action saying that the incident had not occurred in its jurisdiction but Sihala police station.

Taking action, DSP suspended the duty officers of Sihala and Lohibher police stations. He also ordered police to erect special check points to control increasing crime in the area. The protestors dispersed peacefully after action against the police officials. A murder and dacoity case has been registered at Lohibher police station against the three unknown dacoits. No arrest or recovery has been made so far.