Islamabad-Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, a judge of Islamabad High Court, on Saturday urged the district and sessions judges to sharpen their skills for effective fiscal management and promote transparency in monetary matters.



He expressed these views while addressing the certificate award ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training course on “Role of District and Sessions Judges being Non-Financial Managers in Financial Management and New Laws,” as chief guest. The training was organised for newly promoted district and sessions judges from all over the country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.



“The job of a judge is indeed highly sensitive. You are doing a great job in a very sensitive situation. District and sessions judges who are in the commanding position, need to be cautious and careful about the financial management,” he said. There is a need to comply with the best internationally accepted financial management practices so as to improve efficiencies and effectiveness in service delivery, Justice Kayani added.



Strong knowledge about laws and financial management is essential to discharge responsibilities efficiently and effectively,” he said.



In the end, the chief guest awarded certificates to the course participants.