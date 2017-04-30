Islamabad - Pakistan has the highest infant mortality rate (IMR) in South Asia and the biggest contributor in the health issue is low immunisation and vaccination coverage, experts said on Saturday.

Pakistan Pediatric Association President Dr Rai Muhammad Asghar and HOD Pediatrics at Islamic International Medical College Dr Samiya Naeemullah held a media briefing on IMR.

Dr Asghar said that with a mere 56 per cent coverage, almost half of the children are not immunised in the country.

“Immunisation is a proven tool for controlling and eliminating life-threatening infectious diseases and there is a dire need to increase the reach of the expanded programme on immunisation (EPI),” he said.

He said that with the inclusion of Rotavirus diarrhea in EPI, the government is giving protection against 10 deadly diseases. It is the responsibility of parents to bring their children to EPI centres and get them vaccinated, Dr Asghar added.

“Increasing the coverage to 80 per cent can reduce infant mortality drastically,” he said.

According to him, vaccines protect children by preparing their bodies to fight many potentially deadly diseases.

They are responsible for controlling many infectious diseases that were once common around the world, including smallpox, polio, measles, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), rubella (German measles), mumps, tetanus, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib).

Replying to a query, he said that every year, globally, pneumonia kills an estimated 1.2 million children under the age of five years, more than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

Rotavirus gastroenteritis is estimated to cause more than half a million child deaths, he said. Two billion people are infected with Hepatitis B virus and about 780,000 people die, he further said. All of these can be prevented through vaccination and immunisation, Dr Asghar added.

Globally 17 per cent of deaths in under-five years age group are due to vaccine preventable diseases. “Without vaccines, epidemics of many preventable diseases could return, resulting in increased and unnecessary illness, disability, and death,” he said.

Talking on vaccination, Dr Naeemullah said that measles vaccination resulted in a 75 per cent drop in measles deaths between 2000 and 2013 worldwide, while illnesses and complications caused by influenza can be reduced by up to 60 per cent and deaths by 80 per cent among elderly patients.

“Polio cases have been reduced by 99 per cent from over 300,000 per year in 1988 to less than 650 cases in 2011. Smallpox was eradicated globally in a time span of 10 years,” she said.

She added that we have to educate parents about the importance of vaccination and persuade them to bring their children to the nearest EPI centres. Despite the availability of free vaccine coverage is very low, Dr Naeemullah said. Lack of awareness and socio-cultural barriers are the biggest reasons to it, she added.

“Media is the only force which can create mass level awareness and help protect our children from deadly diseases,” she concluded.