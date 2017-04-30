Islamabad-National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Saturday said that corruption was the root cause of all evils and the bureau was committed to rooting out it at any cost.

Chairing a meeting to review the latest working of all wings of the bureau, he said the NAB during the period of present management of almost three years had initiated various initiatives, including establishment of three new regional offices at Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan, according to a press release.

Chaudhry said that the NAB had been rejuvenated in nabbing the corrupt, recovering the looted money and then depositing it in the national exchequer.

He said the NAB in the tenure of present management, chalked out a comprehensive and proactive strategy - National Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement – in order to root out corruption from the country and make all the public and private institutions to serve the general public on merit, having no complaint of `bribe or greed’ against them from the public.

The chairman said the NAB’s prime focus was on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc.

He said through detailed introspection and analysis of organisational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organisation i.e. operations, prosecution, human resource development and awareness and prevention had been reactivated.

Chaudhry said that NAB’s operational methodology had been reviewed. It had rationalised its workload and timelines had been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court.

The NAB, he said, had also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, adding that a system of Combined Investigation Team comprising director, additional director, investigation officer-and a senior legal counsel had been put in place.

He said the NAB had established a state-of-the-art forensic science lab in Rawalpindi which had the facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

He said the NAB had undertaken a number of strategic initiatives aimed at its rejuvenation.

The organogram was revisited to transform NAB into an efficient and responsive organisation, he added.

He said the NAB had devised a Quantifiable Grading System to monitor the performance of all its regions on annual basis.

From 2015, under the system, NAB was monitoring the performance of all regional bureaues and NAB headquarters on an annual basis in order to know the strengths and weaknesses of its regional bureaus, he said.

He said the NAB had also introduced Internal Accountability Mechanism System. Till date out of 84 officials, 23 had been imposed major penalty which is removal from service and 34 received minor penalties, the chairman added.

This was a record that any organisation had initiated accountability process within its organisation onits own, he added.

He said the NAB has developed an effective monitoring and evaluation system catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of regional board meetings and executive board meetings including case brief, decisions made and list of participants attending the meeting with time and date and setting up of an effective monitoring and evaluation system and ability to analyse data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators.

NAB chief said that in order to identify loopholes, suggest ways and means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement and strengthening regulatory mechanism of federal and provincial governments for transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws and rules, NAB has constituted prevention committees.

These include committees on Capital Development Authority, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Agriculture and National Food Security, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Prevention Committee on FBR, Prevention Committee on PID and prevention committees constituted in provinces relating to Health, Education, Revenue and Housing Cooperatives etc.

NAB’s prevention committee on Ministry or Religious Affairs has forwarded its recommendations to the ministry which were considered by it very aggressively in order to provide better facilities to Hajis and to address their problems.

Due to this reason, arrangements made by Ministry of Religious Affairs during 2016 were appreciated by all Hajis, he said.

He emphasised NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to constitute prevention committees in different departments in consultation with concerned departments so that NAB may know and suggest recommendations for further effective working of provincial departments.