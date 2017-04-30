Islamabad - The number of complaints on drug use in private educational institutes in the federal capital has compelled the concerned department to seek the help of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to curb the menace, an official said on Saturday.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), a department under the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) to regulate the private educational institutes, issued a notification seeking help of ANF to control the drug use in the institutions.

As per the notification available with The Nation, the step has been taken in compliance with the instructions of Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.

The notification stated that the number of complaints have been received in the office of Islamabad Capital Territory – PEIRA from parents, other concerned quarters and higher government offices whereby it has been brought to the notice of the authority that smoking /drug use is reportedly on the rise among young students in some private educational institutions (PEIs), which is a matter of grave concern particularly for parents and the community at large.

The second issue has been raised that the matter has also been raised at the level of various parliamentary committees including Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.

“In view of the above, it is requested that necessary steps may kindly be initiated to curb the menace of the drug use in PEIs, tuition centres and their surrounding areas in ICT at the earliest, under intimation to Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat and this office,” the notification stated.

Talking to The Nation, PEIRA Chairman Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi while confirming the development said that the step has been taken following the direction of Senate body which had asked to take direct action on the illegal activity.

“PEIRA is not the authority to take direct action so we requested the law enforcement agencies (LEA) to control the drug use,” he said.

The chairman while narrating the details of action also said that the action will be taken on ‘credible information’ and will be ‘focused’ to prevent any chaos in educational institutions.

“The surroundings of educational institutes and networks involved in this practice will be monitored strictly,” he said.

According to PEIRA chairman, the initiative of complaints regarding excessive use of drugs was taken by parents on whom the legislative bodies took action.

He also informed that no such action has been taken in any institute till now and it will be a ‘combined’ action of LEAs.

Recently, a report by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) was presented in the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control claiming that more than 50 per cent of students at elite private schools were drug addicts.

The NGO had made the claim on the basis of a self-conducted survey whose details were shared in the committee.

The survey was conducted in 44 public and private educational institutes and half of the elite private schools students were found involved in using drugs.

The drugs included ecstasy tablets, opium, hashish and heroin.

Though the claim of such a high ratio of drug use was challenged by some quarters but later on the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat instructed the concerned ministry to take action against the practice.