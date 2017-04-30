Islamabad-A two-day workshop on national policy framework for renewable energy and energy efficiency for industrial sector, organised by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) began on Saturday. The workshop highlights the current institutional policy framework on renewable energy and energy efficiency in the country and drawing inferences from other countries in the region.

Within the framework of one of its ongoing project entitled “Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan” funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF), the ultimate goal is to avoid Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by developing and promoting a market environment that will stimulate investments in industrial development in renewable energy and energy efficiency project in industry which, in turn, will support industrial development in Pakistan.

This UNIDO and GEF project seeks to promote the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies and services in industries. This will be achieved through demonstrating the technical feasibility and commercial viability of the renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, strengthening the institutional capacity and establishing a conducive policy and legal environment that enables and supports renewable energy and energy efficiency investment projects. Opening the first of the series of two workshops, Dr Baqar Raza, MD Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies, while stressing upon the importance of developing conducive energy policies to promote renewable energy technologies appreciated the UNIDO’s efforts on coming up with the support on the most important dimensions of the renewable energy development in the country.

Ludovic, an international consultant of UNIDO, presented policy recommendations and roadmap for renewable energy.

This stakeholder workshop was attended by representatives from industry and public sector officials from the relevant ministry and line departments such as Alternative Energy Development Board, National Productivity Organisation, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority.

