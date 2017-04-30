Islamabad - Labour Day also known as May Day will be observed around the world including Pakistan to express solidarity with workers and labourers on Monday.
The day is an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers. It has its origins in the labour union movement specifically the eight-hour day movement which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest, Radio Pakistan reported.