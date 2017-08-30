Islamabad-The law enforcement agencies on Tuesday conducted search operation in the area of Sabzi Mandi and Sanitary Market in Sector I-11 and arrested 11 persons including five Afghan nationals.

Around six persons were arrested for not having the CNIC. The operation was conducted early in the morning in which the officials of Rangers, police, and intelligence agencies participated. According to the official sources, during the operation, 30 houses, 20 hotels, 90 shops, and 460 individuals were checked but the law-enforcers found nothing illegal. The individuals have been handed over to police station Sabzi Mindi for further legal action.

Furthermore, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have devised a comprehensive issued security advisory for the citizens going to their native towns to celebrate this religious festival so that their property can be protected effectively.

Islamabad police have sought the cooperation of the citizens for ensuring effective security measures. It has been asked them to put some lights on within the house and also assign the duty of some person to look after the house. The police said that no valuables including jewelry and cash should be left at home and all doors should be properly locked.

The police have also advised hawkers not to throw newspapers at abandoned homes as any paper outside or within the house can give hint to criminals about the absence of house inmates. In case of emergency or any suspicious activity, the police have asked the citizens to inform local police or Rescue-15.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have launched one-cop-one plant campaign in which a total of 10,000 saplings have been handed over to the force. This plantation campaign has been arranged in collaboration with Pakistan Tobacco Company and formally inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Muhammad Bin Ashraf by planting a sapling at Police Line Headquarters on Tuesday.

Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that 10,000 saplings have been handed over to Islamabad police for plantation. He said that trees are symbols of life and ensure clean and healthy environment. He said that each policeman of Islamabad would plant a sapling. He asked the policemen to look after the plants which guarantee pollution-free environment. The SSP (Headquarters) said that focal persons have been appointed who would look after these plants and ensure their proper growth.