Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to cancel the leaves of cops and deploy traffic police contingents at important places, shopping centres and main markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting held on Tuesday which was presided over by Senior Superintendent Police (Traffic) Islamabad Malik Matloob and also attended by SP (Traffic), Zonal DSPs and Beat Inspectors. Special traffic police squads will be deployed in the city as festivity would reach its peak in the capital city on Friday night. The SSP finalised the traffic plan, deputing police contingents in important places, shopping centres, main markets, Masajid, Imambargahs and around the graveyards.

Matloob also constituted special squads to maintain traffic flow in the capital and a detailed deployment plan has been issued to control traffic in the city. He had directed staffers to take strict action against one-wheeling, racing, and bikes and vehicles without silencers. Around 550 cops from Islamabad Traffic Police, including DSPs, inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and other lower subordinates would perform duties for the next five days. ITP’s vehicles and motorbike lifters have been provided to ITP’s cops while its help unit (1915) would perform its duty round the clock.

Malik Matloob has appealed to the citizens to demonstrate a responsible attitude and also directed officials to take strict action against transporters who caused inconvenience for citizens. In case of any complaint, he said citizens may contact 051-9261992/93 or 1915. SSP (Traffic) said that he will himself monitor all these arrangements and duties of cops.