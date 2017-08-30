Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday reserved its verdict in Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition against the proceedings pending before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding party’s foreign funding matter.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition moved by PTI and reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of both sides.

During the hearing, PTI’s counsel Anwar Mansoor Advocate appeared before the court while Saeed Ahmad Hassan represented Akbar S Babar. The counsels for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Akbar S Babar submitted their replies in this matter.

Previously, the bench had refused to grant stay orders to PTI against the proceedings pending before the ECP regarding party’s foreign funding case.

It was August 16 when the ECP had rejected PTI’s plea to grant a stay order in the proceedings following a May 8 order where ECP said that it has jurisdiction to question sources of party funds and Akbar S Babar has locus standi as he is still a member of PTI.

PTI has originally challenged the May 8 order of ECP before the IHC and in the current application in the said petition, it is seeking from the IHC that ECP may be restrained ‘from proceeding further in the matter till the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan or this, whichever is earlier.

“They (petitioners) had filed an application for the stay order before ECP saying that petitions related to this issue were pending adjudication at Supreme Court and IHC. In the petition of Hanif Abbasi against Imran Khan, ECP in its concise statement said that ‘there has been fraud,” said the petitioner.

It added that thus ECP has become a party in a petition before the Supreme Court. However, ECP on August 16 dismissed their stay application. And due to the dismissal of this application petitioner is required to file the funding related documents which will make this petition infructuous. During the hearing, Justice Aamer asked from PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor Advocate to put this matter before Supreme Court as it is already pending there. At this, Anwar Mansoor said that there are summer vacations at Supreme Court and the bench is not available.

PTI through its chairman Imran Khan has filed a petition seeking to declare that ECP has no jurisdiction to hear and decide complaints filed by private citizens questioning sources of party funds.