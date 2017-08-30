ANF seizes 974kg drugs

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force have carried out 14 operations against drug mafia across the country and recovered 974kg narcotics, ANF HQs spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The force also held 13 smugglers including the five offenders involved in supplying narcotics to the educational institutions, he said.

According to him, Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan recovered 974kg drugs amounting Rs1.04 billion in international market while arrested 13 drug offenders and seized three vehicles in 14 counternarcotics strikes conducted across the country.

The arrested offenders also include five drug suppliers involved in supply of drugs among the students of academic institutions as ANF’s special drive for apprehension of elements involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions is underway.

The recovered drugs comprised 928kg hashish, 44.5kg opium, 1.05kg heroin and 53 grams ecstasy tablets, he said.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug suppliers while further investigation was on, the spokesman said.–staff reporter

WASA MD cancels staff holidays on Eid

RAWALPINDI: Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has announced a comprehensive plan to facilitate the citizens on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting held under the chair of WASA MD, he said.

He said the MD has cancelled the leaves of all the staffers of the civic body and ordered them to perform their duties on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to provide maximum facilities to the citizens.

He said especially the tube well operators, valve men, sewer men, and repair teams to remain present in the field to solve the problems of citizens. He said that MD also asked the directors to monitor the working of the staffers of civic bodies to facilitate the people.

“MD WASA Raja Raja Shaukat Mehmood will himself move in the field to check the performance of his staff,” he said.

He added WASA have established a large number of Water Supply Complaints Cell where the public could lodge a complaint or take guidance in case of any trouble. MD ordered the WASA workers to perform their duty with dedication and commitment or else strict departmental action would be taken against them in case of any negligence.–staff reporter

HEC launches programs for public sector varsities

ISLAMABAD (APP): Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched several programs for faculty development of the public sector universities.

HEC official informed that these programmes include training and provision of local and foreign scholarships to students. More than 24 billion rupees have been spent on the exclusively launched ‘Faculty Development Program’ this year.

The program aims to provide financial support to existing faculty members of the universities to pursue their PhD courses. A two-month master-trainers faculty professional development programme and national research program for universities are also among the other development programs.

The commission has also launched modern university governance programme which aims to equip the management of higher education institutions with advanced governance skills.

Rawat residents demand slaughterhouse

RAWAT (Online): Lack of a proper slaughter house has forced the residents of Rawat to use unhygienic and unhealthy meat.

This state of affairs has given free hand to butchers to supply meat of sick and dead animals to the citizens. The unhygienic and sub-standard meat has been recovered from butchers’ shops during scores of operations conducted by the concerned management.

The residents have asked the government to set up a slaughterhouse immediately to stop the outbreak of any fatal abdominal disease.