Rawalpindi - Police and personnel of intelligence agencies have carried out a search operation in various areas of Attock and arrested 16 suspected persons including three foreigners, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

Police have also recovered a riffle, pistol and 500 bullets from the possession of detained persons, they said.

According to sources, Attock police following the instructions of Regional Police Officer Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja conducted a search operation in various localities of the district to flush out the suspects and criminals from the areas.

The police were also assisted by personnel of intelligence agencies, they said.

During the search operation, police nabbed some 16 suspects including three foreigners and shifted them to police station for further investigation. The detained foreigners are said to be Afghan nationals, against whom cases were registered while further investigation was underway.