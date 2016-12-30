Islamabad - British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Thursday called on former interior minister Rehman Malik and discussed bilateral relations.

Senator Rehman Malik appreciated the efforts of the high commissioner in strengthening bilateral relations between United Kingdom and Pakistan. Malik said that Thomas had already served in Pakistan so he hoped he will further enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries. Both leaders hoped for further strength in relations between two countries. Senator Malik said that Pakistan valued UK as millions of Pakistanis were settled and working there.