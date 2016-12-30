Islamabad - Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology on Thursday organised a media festival to promote creativity amongst students aiming to join media industry.

The festival was arranged by Department of Media Sciences of the university which exhibited different media events by setting special corners of mediums used in the industry for communication.

It featured a range of exhibitions, display of photographs by students, Gilgit-Baltistan Cultural Corner, Print Media Corner, Climate Change Corner, Journalists Corner, and food, film and fashion industry stalls.

Zohaib Ahmed, a student at the university while talking to The Nation, said that it is the age of media which has become a powerful tool of communication. Students get encouragement with this kind of festivals, he added.

He further said that media industry is setting new trends now by introducing different ideas of communication while modern education of media sciences helps students to work on new lines.

Another student, Zara Ali, said that such events help in bridging the gap between academic lessons and media industry.

She stated that most of the students are not aware of the work of the industry while students also find difference between academic and practical work of media field.

Meanwhile, news photographs section pulled the visitors as the diverse work highlighted the photographic skills of students.

The student leader of news photographs said students tried their best to bring news photos and did a great job to bring such an informative photos of various events and issues.

Stage play performed by students of Department of Media Sciences got big applause from the audience.

The film industry stall highlighted golden era of Pakistani films and cinema.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology Islamabad Campus Head Khusro Pervaiz appreciated the students for beautifully displaying their creative work at the festival.

He also said that the university would continue its efforts to provide such opportunities to its students, adding that their creative work was really commendable.