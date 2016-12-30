Rawalpindi - The high-ups of German embassy in Islamabad have approached Jhelum police and obtained the details about murder of a German national of Pakistani origin, Uzma Khan, who was allegedly shot dead by her husband in a private law college, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Jhelum Hassan Asad Alvi has shared the outcome of initial investigation launched by Homicide Investigation Unit into the murder case of the deceased, they said.

He added the German embassy high-ups have also been informed that police have arrested Shehbaz Khan, her husband who allegedly killed her, besides detaining two other suspects in the case.

The investigators told the embassy that further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the police have obtained the bullet from the body of Uzma besides some other samples and dispatched them to Punjab Forensic Laboratory, Thokhar Niaz Baig, Lahore for medical examination, sources said.

“The autopsy report confirmed bullet wounds on Uzma’s body, however, police have sent the samples for forensic tests to further ascertain evidence in the case,” they added.

A police officer posted in Jhelum, told The Nation on the condition of anonymity that the investigators have started questioning Ammar, 14, son of Uzma.

However, the investigation officer of the case, Abdul Rehman, when contacted, refused to comment over the detention and questioning from Ammar saying, “I am going Lahore to give samples of Uzma Khan to Punjab Forensic Lab.”

A family member of Uzma told The Nation that she was employed as nurse in a pharmacy in Germany and had contracted love marriage with Shehbaz, a lawyer, some 16 years ago.

He said Uzma was already married with a doctor to whom she got divorced to marry Shehbaz. He added that she had also helped Shehbaz settle in Germany and got him a German nationality.

On the other hand, Alvi told media that the police had lodged the case under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the main suspects had been taken into custody.

However, he refused to share any outcome of initial investigation into the case and said police would only reveal the details once they reached a conclusion.

A source revealed that Civil Lines Jhelum Station House Officer has neither showed the official arrest of the alleged killer, Shehbaz, nor obtained his remand from a court of law for further investigation. He added that father of Uzma accused investigators of not cooperating with applicants and taking side of the killer.