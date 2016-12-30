Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in a petition challenging a notice of misconduct issued by Islamabad Bar Council against the secretary general of Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

A single bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition moved by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Secretary General Waqas Malik Advocate and deferred the hearing till January 5 for further proceedings.

In the same matter, the IHC bench had already issued stay orders against the notice of Islamabad Bar Council (IBC).

The petitioner of this matter stated in his petition that he assumed the office of the IHCBA “Secretary General” with the honour board, name plates, common stamp and correspondence with the rest of institute and associations in the name of Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The petitioner adopted in his petition that the incumbent vice chairman of IBC became the complainant against the petitioner and sarcastically joined as member of the disciplinary committee to proceed against the petitioner.

The petitioner continued that he received a notice to appear on December 17, 2016 at 10:30am before the IBC Disciplinary Committee Office, whereof the petitioner made its representation through his counsels and a show cause notice dated December 7, 2016 was served on the counsels and next date was fixed as December 21, 2016.

On the said day, the petitioner appeared in person before the disciplinary committee against the alleged charges of misconduct and he was asked to furnish his reply and the matter was adjourned for January 2, 2017.

On December 22, 2016, the very next day, another order was served in the late hours to remove the word “Secretary General” from the name plates, all the documents of IHCBA and to refrain from using the word “Secretary General.”

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the impugned order dated December 21, 2016 allegedly passed on December 17, 2016 may kindly be set aside and proceedings regarding the alleged misconduct of using the word general with secretary before the IBC may kindly be declared “Coram non judice” and beyond its mandate.

He further requested the court that the bar association may kindly be allowed to adopt the constitution of High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi, till finalisation of the constitution of IHCBA.