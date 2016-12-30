ISLAMABAD: Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel took oath as the new Supreme Court Judge today.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

Prior to his new responsibility, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, was Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers, law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and officers of Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad were present at the oath taking ceremony.