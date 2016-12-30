Rawalpindi - Speakers at a national dialogue on Thursday said that there is dire need to review the soil management practices to exploit the soil resources. Balanced nutrient use may help address the soil health issue, they said.

They stated this while addressing a discussion on “Soil Health Status of Pakistan: Potential Threats and Remedial Measures” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Vice Chancellor Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the occasion. Scientists from various organisations including ICARDA Country Manager Dr Abdul Majeed, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

Speakers also highlighted various issues related to Pakistani soil, problems, solutions and sustainable use of soils as a precious resource.

They urged to create awareness among the farmers and decision makers for the importance of soils for human health and recommended to promote private sectors, especially agro-based industries to work for management of soil and environment.

Dr Ahmad said that there is dire need to raise awareness to promote the sustainability of limited soil resources. He also urged soil scientists to play their role to meet future challenges of country’s food security.

He highlighted the importance of soil and shared the latest development for sustainable management of soils for healthy foods. He said if we improve our soil efficiency, we can get double agriculture production.

The vice chancellor also stressed upon the need to educate the farming community about modern methods of farming at grassroots level. He said that consistent efforts are needed for the improvement of natural resources particular soil.

He hoped that participants of this dialogue will come up with the key recommendations for policy makers that will be helpful to devise strategies for addressing soil issues.