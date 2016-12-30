Islamabad - A day after its postgraduate convocation, National University of Sciences and Technology School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science held a graceful graduation ceremony for the undergraduate batches at the university’s main campus on Thursday.

As many as 201 students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of electrical engineering, software engineering, and computer science at the school’s 9th undergraduate convocation.

Khurram Rahat, managing director of Teradata in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka presided over the convocation proceedings.

Prominent among others were people from academia, public and private sector organisations and parents of the graduates. The chief guest, in his address, complimented National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on having risen to global prominence by developing its academic and research infrastructure on the most modern lines.

He said that the university had set precedents based on quality and merit, and that other national universities needed to follow suit. It was for this reason, he added, that its graduates always remain in demand of the corporate sector.

Congratulating the graduates on their meritorious achievement, he encouraged them to transcend themselves as professionals and, in so doing, inspire the world with their compassion. He also extended his heartiest felicitations to the parents and the faculty on coming to fruition of their aspirations and hard work. He also commended School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) for growing as a vibrant part of NUST, thereby producing quality graduates.

While speaking to the audience, NUST Rector Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman HI (M) (retd) congratulated the graduates on their academic achievement from the leading national university.

He hoped that the graduates with the all-round grooming they had received at their alma mater would make sincere efforts to address the problems of the country in particular and the world in general. He also praised the parents and teachers for their support and commitment in helping graduates reach their sublime goals.

The rector also made mention of NUST’s contributions to the country’s higher education sector, and the unyielding efforts it was making to strengthen the knowledge-based economy.

He expressed his hope and confidence that the country’s first National Science and Technology Park, being established at the university, would pave the way for industrial as well as economic boom in the country.

On the occasion, gold and silver medals were awarded to outstanding graduates in academics and final-year projects.

President’s Gold Medals were awarded to Armaghan Ahmad Khan of BEE batch-2012, Faria Rehman of BESE batch-2012, and Anam Ahmad Khan of BSCS batch-2012; while Chancellor’s Silver Medals were conferred on Ali Ather of BEE batch-2012, Syed Mehdi Raza Jaffery of BESE batch-2012, and Mohammad Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui of BSCS batch-2012. Rector’s Gold Medals were awarded to Hafiz Usman Mehmood and Abdullah Ahmed of BEE batch-2012, Hira Siddiqui of BESE batch-2012, and Anum Ahmed Khan of BSCS batch-2012.