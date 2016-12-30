Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday appreciated the role of National Defence University in offering invaluable study programmes on security and strategic to both the civilian and army officers.

The President, while talking to the newly appointed National Defence University (NDU) President Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar at President House, expressed confidence that the premier seat of learning will continue to carve out a niche for itself in the academic field.

President Mamnoon felicitated Lieutenant General Akhtar on his appointment as NDU president and hoped that the quality and standard of different programmes offered by the university would further improve and cater to the requirements in line with the changing defence and security environment in the region.

The university president hoped to perform his duties with dedication and commitment.

He also briefed President Mamnoon on matters relating to the university.

