Rawalpindi - A sketch competition titled “Role of men and boys in ending gender-based violence” was arranged by Shirakat Partnership for Development in collaboration with Rutgers and Rawalpindi Arts Council on Thursday.

More than 60 young artists from different educational institutes participated in the competition which was judged by senior artist Mehmood Ali, Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Resident Director Waqar Ahmed and Younis Roomi. The students expressed their feelings on gender-based violence in the society.

Member Punjab Assembly Lubna Rehan was the chief guest of the contest, while Shirakat Executive Director Bilques Tahira, Naheed Manzoor, Tehsil Member Shazia Rizwan, andAftab Ahmed Awan were also present. Humera Butt anchored the prize distribution ceremony. The top 10 students were awarded cash prizes along with participation certificates to all participants.