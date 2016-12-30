Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority has decided to computerise the record of its 13 housing schemes to ensure timely transfer of land to the allottees.

The computerisation process of all the record of 2,300 plots will be completed next month.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Azmat Mehmood Khan has directed Punjab Information Technology Board to develop a software in this regard which will be handed over to RDA before January 15.

Later, the transfer of land commercialisation process for allotees of 13 housing societies will be completed within 25 days.

The residents of 13 housing schemes including Said Pur Scheme, Sherpao Colony, Civil Lines and Asghar Mall schemes will benefit from this facility.