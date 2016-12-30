ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has rejected the bail plea of Amanat Khan, who is accused of giving bogus cheque to Pakistan Navy.

A 3-member bench of SC headed by Justice Saqib Nisar took up the case for hearing.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had earlier rejected bail plea of the accused Amanat Khan. The accused had given a bogus cheque of 62.7 million to Pakistan Navy. He was to purchase land for Bahria Anchorage and he had obtained Rs 62.7 million from Pakistan Navy in connection with purchase of land and in return he had given a cheque to Navy. The accused neither purchased the land nor did he return the money.

The court dismissed his bail plea.