Islamabad - In connection with the celebration of father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday, a seminar was organised under special directions of Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, titled “Quaid’s Pakistan and our social responsibilities.” National Council of Social Welfare Chairman Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar, while Professor Dr Naheed Zia, acting vice-chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, non-governmental organisations, students, intellectuals, prominent senior citizens and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

Dr Malik, in his presidential address, said that youth should make Quaid their role model. It is a fact that Pakistan is the result of Quaid’s efforts, he said. No doubt, he was a great politician, statesman and advocate, he added.

His concrete determination, character and strenuous efforts turned the dream of Dr Allama Iqbal into reality and achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent, Dr Malik said. He wished that rule of law would prevail in Pakistan, he said.

Today, the solution of all our problems lies in following those golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam i.e. Unity, Faith and Discipline, he mentioned.

Other prominent speakers, Professor Naeem Qasim, Dr Akhtar Sindho and Professor Ehsan Akbar in their speeches paid tribute to the magnanimous leadership of Quaid.

The chief guest said that Quaid threw a spirit of freedom among the youth. The people of the nation should work with full dedication and devotion so that Quaid’s dream of a welfare state may become a reality, she said.

In the end a cake cutting ceremony was held.