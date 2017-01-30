Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its SSC to PhD-level admissions for Semester Spring-2017 in various disciplines from 1st February. Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui has approved an admission plan that includes setting up prospectus sale points at its main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country, according to a news release on Sunday.

He also directed the Admission Department to provide maximum facilities to the applicants in taking the admission in their desired discipline as well as ensuring availability of admission forms at nearest places. He advised all regional directors to set up special camp at their offices for the guidance of the students. He assured the applicants that proposals and complaints will be properly addressed. For this purpose, Information and Complaint Centre at the main campus has been activated. Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the Sale points at the university main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and around 100- Coordinating Offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and Northern areas.

Admission Forms along with the required fee can be submitted at the nationwide branches of First Women Bank, Bank Alfalah, Allied Bank and at the designated branches of National Bank and Muslim Commercial Bank. The detail of designated branches is available in the prospectuses as well as in the Regional Offices. According to Director Admissions Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain.

Computerized admission forms have already been sent to all the continuing students. The university will also place the same at its official website. In all about seventy programmes will be offered. The admission plan includes nine new degree-level programmes from BEd to PhD, in order to expand scope of studies keeping in view latest educational trends and markets requirements. The fresh PhD programme is being offered in Management Sciences, besides post-graduate diploma of one year-duration in criminology and Population and Development. Two Master-level programmes in Environment Science and Botany are also being introduced.

There will also be BS-level programs in Statistics, Mathematics and Physics. About five professional and functional certificate courses will also be offered from the coming semester in various disciplines including Librarianship, Agriculture, French Online and short-term educational programmes. Master-level courses are being offered in 19 disciplines that include Mass Communication, MA TV production, MEd (one year), Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, History and Sociology.

The university will also introduce a fresh BEd programme from the coming semester, in accordance with the road-map given by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The study-duration of the BEd is now one and half year, and the aspiring students will need to have at least sixteen years of education for their eligibility to take admission in this programme.