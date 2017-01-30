Islamabad - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday said all necessary steps shall be taken to ensure full participation of women in all spheres of national life. Women comprise more than 50 per cent of Pakistan’s total population but they are not getting due attention of the policymakers resulting in systemic gender subordination, said Masooma Sibtain, Vice President FPCCI.

She said this while speaking at a workshop regarding participation of women in economic activities. Ambassadors, VP FPCCI Mian Shaukat Masood, President IWCCCI, Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail and representatives of different organisations were also present on the occasion. Sibtain said that there have been attempts by the government and enlightened groups to elevate status of women in society but the current situation is far from satisfactory. She said that women empowerment is a basic need of Pakistan today. Creation of a society where women can take independent decisions for their development and the welfare of society are imperative. Government is taking significant steps to empower women, which is a prerequisite for the national development but a lot is to be done, she added.

FPCCI will fully support all women empowerment initiatives to express our commitment to strengthen the women, she said adding that business and expos are good tools to empower women.

Government as well as business community should support women entrepreneurs, strive to end gender discrimination and mobilise the collective strength of women to turn fate of this country around, she observed.

Masooma Sibtain said that FPCCI wants active participation of the private sector to boost capacity of the women to ensure good future for our next generations.