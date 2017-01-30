Islamabad - The Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Ansar Aziz has approved to enhance the amount of donation by CDA employees to orphan children of Pakistan Sweet Homes.

The mayor approved the enhancement of contribution by each CDA employee from Rs 10 to Rs 50.

The contribution will be deducted from their salaries. Case for this effect was moved by Finance Wing of the Authority on directions of Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

The notification to this effect has been issued by Finance Wing of CDA. He said that patronizing the orphans is a social and religious responsibility.

Pakistan Sweet Homes is the institution providing shelter, education and most importantly home-like environment to orphan children.

Meanwhile, CDA has started to impose major penalties on employees found guilty of misconduct and inefficiency. Imposition of penalties is strictly in accordance with law and service regulations, says a press release issued here Sunday.

Member Administration CDA, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada has said that present administration has started a series of actions to set straight administrative affairs. Present administration will not be flexible towards disregard and non-observance of official rules and procedures, he warned.

Accordingly Human Resource Development Directorate (HRD) of CDA has imposed major penalty of dismissal from service on Muhammad Hammad, Data Entry Operator, IT Directorate.

On account of his act of misconduct and inefficiency as specified in CDA Employees Service Regulation 8.03(A&B) Member Administration had directed Human Resource Development Directorate issuance of orders to this effect. Muhammad Hammad, Data Entry Operator, I.T Directorate however has been given the right to appeal to the appellate Authority under Rule 20.20 of CDA Employees Service Regulation-1992 within period of 30 days from the date of receipt of subject notification, the officials said.