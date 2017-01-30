Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court will resume the hearing today in a writ petition seeking court’s directions to cancel issuance of permits for sale-purchase of liquor in the name of Christians and non-Muslims and complete ban on its sale in the federal capital.

Previously, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by a Christian Joseph Masih and adjourned the proceedings till January 30 after directing the petitioner to submit the excise rules in this matter.

The petitioner had moved the court through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry Advocate and cited federation through secretary ministry of interior, chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and director Excise and Taxation as respondents.

The petitioner contended in his petition before the court that liquor is strictly prohibited in Christian Holy Scriptures and Christian community wants a complete ban and considers liquor using a menace for the society.

He stated that in the petition that Christian community feels aggrieved when liquor permits were issued in their names that is to malign, defame and create bad impression of this community since out of five per cent non-Muslims in this country, most of them were Christians. The petitioner argued that the respondents issue liquor permits to Muslims, hotels and others in the name of Christian community which is totally unjust and has no religious, moral and legal justification.

He informed the court that for putting an end to this practice, he also filed applications to the respondents and there was no response. Joseph gave reference of Article 36 of the Constitution saying that it is mandatory for the government to protect the minorities but under the said circumstances, government is breaching constitutional guarantees given to the minorities.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to stop the respondents from issuing all kinds of liquor permits in the name of Christians or non-Muslims and a complete ban be enforced on usage, consumption, storage, sale and purchase of liquor in the federal capital.