Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Arts Council and Tehreek-e-Pazirai Asataza arranged an award ceremony in recognition of the services of teachers’ community who rendered the best services in the field of education here the other day.

PML-N MPA Raja Hanif Advocate and Senior leader Dr Jamal Nasir were guests of honour which was also attended by CEO Education Qazi Zahoor,Chairman Al-Naimat Foudation Qazi Esa, Sajid Mehmood Abbasi, Tahir Mehmood, Dr Sibt-e-Hassan Hashmi, Ch Shahbaz Ahmed, Dr Ahmed and other notable personalities.

Member Punjab Assembly Raja Hanif Advocate and PML-N Senior leader Dr Jamal Nasir paid tremendous tribute to the teachers’ community. At the end of ceremony, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and President Tehreek-e-Pazirai Asataza Ch Shahbaz Ahmed thanked distinguished guests. Mora than thirty teachers were awarded best performance awards.