PAL drama writing workshop concludes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) organised a three-day training workshop on ‘Drama’ (TV, Stage, Radio) writing on July 25 to 27 at its Conference Hall, has ended today.

Ali Akbar Abbas has conducted this workshop, at the end of the workshops the participants awarded with certificate. The emerging writers from other cities participated in the workshops.–APP

Computerised library to be launched on Aug 12

ISLAMABAD: A computerized Lok Virsa Library Catalogue will be launched on August 12 to provide online help and assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage.

“Current Heritage Library’ offer unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds, and abilities,” an official of Lok Virsa told APP. He said that for society as a whole, `Heritage Library’ provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity. The library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand (32,000) books and journals.

Additionally, a collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa is also available in library. The library will serve students, researchers and scholars in connection with their research work on cultural heritage of Pakistan. The numerous manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture will be accessible to people.–APP

Youngster killed in road mishap

Rawalpindi: A youngster has been killed in a traffic accident within the Civil Lines Police jurisdiction.A youngster was going on speedy motorcycle when his motorcycle went out of his control and skidded off the wet road and hit a footpath, leaving motorcyclist fatally injured.The injured was rushed to local hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries. Police have started investigation.–Online

Transporters fleece commuters on route 7

Rawalpindi: Transporters of route no 7 from Swan Adda to Koh-e-Noor Mills Rawalpindi have started fleecing commuters with overcharging and by extending the route illegally.

According to media reports, Route No 7 is approved from Sawan Adda to Koh e Noor Mill but almost all wagons travel beyond Koh-e-Noor Mills stop and move up to Motorway Chowk and Chungi no 26.

The purpose behind extension of route is to loot commuters coming to Rawalpindi and going outside Rawalpindi via motorway. The owners of wagons are charging fare Rs20 from stop-to-stop to the commuters coming from Punjab and KP.

How the wagons are plundering the citizens ruthlessly that they charge Rs20 fare from a commuter from Motorway chowk to Golra More which covers distance of only one kilometre.

The citizens have demanded of authorities concerned to take stern action against the wagon owners for extending their route illegally and looting the commuters by charging 3 fold fare than the fare fixed by transport authorities.–Online

One wheeling claims youth’s life

RAWALPINDI (Online) - A youngster is reported to have died during one wheeling on Sadar road Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, the eyewitnesses said that Asad Ullah was engaged in one wheeling while celebrating Panama decision on Panj Sarki, Sadar road and in the meantime he was hit by a vehicle and died on the spot. His body was shifted to civil hospital for medico-legal formalities.