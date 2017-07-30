islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued offer letters of government accommodations of different categories to its 117 employees.

The allotment letters were distributed by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz in a ceremony held at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

While addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that implementation of merit and transparency in administrative affairs is being ensured. He said for the first time in the history of CDA, quarters are being allotted purely on seniority basis. He said that incumbent management would take more steps in bringing transparency and ensuring merit in the procedure.

The government accommodations which were allotted include 39 A-Type houses, 26 B-Type, 18 C-Type, 17 D-Type, 11 E-Type, 4 F-Type and 2 houses designated for doctors were also allotted in the first phase. Initially, services of all the illegally occupied accommodations were suspended in addition to the issuance of notices to the officers/officials occupying the accommodations despite lapse of their entitlement under section-IV and V Land Building (Recovery and Possession Ordinance-1965 LIV and 1965).

In addition to these steps, draft General Waiting List was updated and also uploaded on CDA Website. Moreover, employees were also asked to fill in the form prescribed under the rules and submit the same in the office of Director Administration, CDA to determine seniority for the allotment of government accommodations in future.

The authority, has also issued notices to the employees who have already been allotted a residential plot / flat by the authority or any other agency in their or their spouse name. Such employees have been given six months time period to vacate these accommodations.