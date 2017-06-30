Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue to offer and upgrade short-term technical and agriculture-based courses to help the less-educated people to earn their livelihood.

The courses are aimed to facilitate the disadvantaged groups of the society, particularly those living in less-developed regions to meet their academic and professional needs. The AIOU will open admissions from the first week of August with a number of new courses and programmes in accordance with the market demand, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

According to the Directorate of Admissions, they have already launched nine short-term agro-based courses to promote skill and knowledge in the agriculture sector and such courses in different disciplines are being further upgraded.

Besides the short courses, the university has also introduced associate degrees in eight disciplines. These specialisations include: Accounting & Finance, Banking & Finance, Hospital Management, Hotel Management, Human Resource Management, IT Management, Marketing Management and Tourism Management. According to Directorate of Admissions, a number of new programmes of BS, MPhil and PhD-level would be introduced from the new semester.

The university is also planning to launch short-courses of professional nature, on the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, the university has completed the process of its admissions for the Semester Spring 2017 and placed particulars of students at its official website.

Data of incomplete admission forms has also been placed on the website containing nature of objections.

Most of the enrolled students have been mailed relevant books and other allied material. Rest of them have been advised to wait till mid of July 2017. Hopefully they will receive the books, otherwise they may contact Admission Directorate after July 15 by sending an email at adms@aiou.edu.pk.

According to the directorate, tutors were being appointed by concerned regional offices and students will receive tutors’ information before the start of the study period.





app