Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operations against drug mafia across the country and recovered huge quantity of narcotics besides arresting eight smugglers, ANF Headquarters spokesperson said on Thursday.

He added that ANF also impounded a vehicle being used for transportation of narcotics from possession of smugglers. He said of eight, one is a lady smuggler.

According to him, ANF conducted seven operations against drug dealers and smugglers in various parts of the country and recovered drugs valuing Rs87 million in international market. He said that the recovered drugs comprised 64.33 kg hashish, 2.125 kg ice and 460 gram heroin. The operations also resulted in arrest of eight persons including a lady involved in smuggling of narcotics and seizure of one vehicle, he said.

He said ANF Rawalpindi arrested a drug carrier namely Raees Khan, resident of Khyber Agency and recovered 3.5 kg hashish from his personal possession. He was arrested from Chungi No 26 Bus Stop, GT Road, Islamabad.

ANF Quetta on pursuance of an intelligence report intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Ziarat Cross, main Khanozai Road, Tehsil Khanozai, District Pishin and seized 60 kg hashish concealed in its secret cavities. Two drug carriers on board identified as Javed Ahmed and Yaqoob both residents of Pishin were also apprehended at the spot, he said.

ANF Lahore Airport Team arrested two foreign bound passengers namely Muhammad Nazeer and Shoukia Shehzadi both residents of Lahore at Allama Iqbal International Airport, while they were boarding for Jeddah by Saudi Airline Flight No SV-735 and recovered 1.05 Kg Ice concealed in their suitcases. In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Netherland intended parcel at Air Cargo Shed, Allama Iqbal International Airport and seized 460 gram heroin tactfully concealed in shin pads and gloves.

ANF Peshawar Airport Team arrested a foreign bound passenger namely Liaqat Ali resident of Charsadda at Peshawar Airport and recovered 1.075 kg ice concealed in his suitcase. He was boarding for Jeddah by Shaheen International Airline Flight No NL-721. In another operation, ANF Peshawar Airport Team apprehended an accused namely Karamat Khan, resident of Karak at Peshawar Airport and recovered 440 gram hashish concealed in his suitcase. He was to take off for Abu Dhabi by Shaheen International Airline Flight No NL-721. Yet in another operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with ASF arrested a Dubai bound passenger namely Speen Muhammad while he was boarding on Shaheen International Airline by Flight No 756 and recovered 390 gram hashish concealed in his shoes.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway, the spokesman said.

ISRAR AHMED