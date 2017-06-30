ISLAMABAD: Sanitation problems such as accumulation of water on roads due to blockage of sewerage lines are irking residents of sector G-7/1 in the federal capital. The residents said they had lodged their complaint with the civic body but it did not respond. They said it was the duty of the civic body to repair broken pipelines of the manholes which were causing problems for the residents of the locality. APP

Salman Ali, a resident of G-7 said that from the last one month water was creating problems for the residents near Chenab Market adjacent to G-7 kachi abadi.

A senior citizen Farhan Khan said the CDA officials should drain water from the road and repair the broken pipeline creating hardships for the residents.

When contacted an official of CDA’s complaint office at G-7, he said the concerned officials would check the problem and resolve it as soon as possible.

He said the authority had received complaints and it would accordingly entertain them soon.