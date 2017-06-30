Islamabad - Islamabad police made best possible security arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in the federal capital and the officers as well as jawans of the police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

It was stated by SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani while reviewing the overall performance of Islamabad Police on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

A total of 2,500 policemen performed security duties while an effective patrolling plan was made in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident.

“I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters, and relatives on this occasion. However, it is our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection of the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything,” he maintained.

The SSP was told that teams of ATS Commandos performed duties at important places while special deployment was ensured at Faisal Mosque. All wings of Islamabad police ensured effective coordination following this plan while special deployment was made at public places and entry as well as exit points.

A total of 70 outlaws were also held during Eid holidays and cash, looted items, weapons, ammunition, 17 wine bottles, 19 litre liquor, 4.85 kilogram hashish and 1.352 kilogram heroin were also recovered from them.

The personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police were deployed at important points including worship places, parks, recreational spots, important boulevards and chowks to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas while additional deployment was also made at various parks including Lake View Park, Chathar Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, and Fatima Jinnah Park.

The SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani monitored the overall security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city. To boost the morale of policemen, SPs of various zones visited pickets and extended Eid greetings to the duty officers and jawans.

He inquired about the problems of the deployed cops and issued directions for resolving them at the earliest.

Following the slogan of friendly policing, policemen extended Eid greetings to the citizens at the police pickets and ensured strict checking without any inconvenience to the citizens.

The SSP Islamabad also lauded the vigilance of officers and jawans of Islamabad police on this special occasion.

He hoped similar performance from them in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

