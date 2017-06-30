Islamabad - The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs100 million for nutrition under National Initiative for Sustainable Development in Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18 for next three years. The PC-1 for the project is being prepared to utilise this allocation for nutrition-sensitive activities.

In Punjab, Rs13 billion has been allocated for Health Integrated Reforms Program, Integrated Reproductive Maternal New Born and Child Health Nutrition Program and Nutrition Program, official sources told APP. Whereas, Rs4 billion has been reserved for Stunting Prevention Nutrition program for 11 southern districts of Punjab costing Rs7 billion; and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene program in 11 districts at the cost of Rs9 billion.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa three programs are being implemented namely: Health Integrated Reforms Program at a cost of Rs204.11 billion; Special Initiative for Sasta Atta/ Ghee Package at a cost of Rs2.45 billion and Primary Education School Feeding Program at a cost of Rs97.6 million.

In Sindh: Nutrition Support Program has been started at a cost of Rs4.5 billion. Saaf Suthro Sindh Program at a cost of Rs278.00 million, Nutrition Sensitive Agriculture Project for three districts (Jacobabad, Sanghar and Umerkot) at a cost of Rs582.00 million and Accelerated Action Plan for the Reduction of Stunting Malnutrition to reduce stunting from 48 per cent to 30 per cent over the next three years are also planned with the allocation of Rs1 billion every year.

The Food Composition Table (FCT) and Dietary Guidelines for Pakistan are going to be revised for information on foods and diet to the general public.

This shall increase the coordination and bring all stakeholders across the country on the same page for improving nutrition situation in the FCT.

app